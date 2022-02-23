Private Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $639.21. 19,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,032. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $501.11 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $714.67 and a 200-day moving average of $775.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.00.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

