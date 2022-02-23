Private Asset Management Inc. Purchases 222 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,733 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.8% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $96,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,973 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,870. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $44.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,959.03. 59,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,186,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,180.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,327.35. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.