Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 40,532 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,532 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after acquiring an additional 158,535 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 13,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 373.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,217,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,029,000 after acquiring an additional 960,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Shares of T traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.53. 582,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,798,879. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $168.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

