PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Price Reaches $0.54 (PVM)

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $34,733.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001454 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00043610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.29 or 0.06931036 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,933.57 or 0.99866857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00046332 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00050157 BTC.

About PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

