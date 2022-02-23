Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Down to $8.07

Shares of Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.07, but opened at $7.86. Procaps Group S.A shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PROC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Procaps Group S.A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Procaps Group S.A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Group LLC acquired a new position in Procaps Group S.A in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,687,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Procaps Group S.A in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Procaps Group S.A by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 297,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 177,974 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Procaps Group S.A in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procaps Group S.A in the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Procaps Group S.A Company Profile (NASDAQ:PROC)

Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp.

