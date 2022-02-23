Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target Cut to $113.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 79.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.21 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $57,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $2,030,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,937 shares of company stock worth $4,579,581.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,477,828,000. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,113,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 1,231.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,016,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,935,000 after buying an additional 11,113,486 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,751,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,113,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,993,000 after purchasing an additional 730,211 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

