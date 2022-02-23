Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

PCOR traded down $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.33. 11,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,127. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $108.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.37.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $42,478.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $41,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,937 shares of company stock valued at $4,579,581 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,588,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,034,000 after acquiring an additional 685,813 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 23,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $8,031,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

