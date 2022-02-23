Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) PT Lowered to $100.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

PCOR opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $108.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.37.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $2,030,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 500 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $41,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,937 shares of company stock worth $4,579,581.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $12,344,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth about $38,306,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $697,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

