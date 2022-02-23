PROG (NYSE:PRG) Shares Gap Down to $35.73

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.73, but opened at $31.75. PROG shares last traded at $31.58, with a volume of 22,439 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRG. KeyCorp cut their price target on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens lowered shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROG by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PROG by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

