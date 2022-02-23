Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Progress Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.84. Progress Software posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Progress Software.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 106,818 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 866,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,058,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 22.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,957. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Progress Software (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progress Software (PRGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.