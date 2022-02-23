Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,207 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Progress Software worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Progress Software by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,499 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the third quarter worth about $84,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in Progress Software by 2.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 104,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Progress Software during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Equities analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

