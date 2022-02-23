Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for 2.8% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $1,591,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,067,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,495,000 after buying an additional 92,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.21. The company had a trading volume of 29,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,647. The firm has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.14 and a 52-week high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

