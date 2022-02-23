ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Shares Up 7.1%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 25,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 138,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.10.
ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARFXF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProMIS Neurosciences (ARFXF)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.