ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Shares Up 7.1%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 25,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 138,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.10.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARFXF)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc engages in the discovery and development of precision medicine solutions for early detection and effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Neil Cashman and Vigen Nazarian on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

