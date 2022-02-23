ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,383,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of ProPetro worth $11,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,548,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,499,000 after buying an additional 1,394,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ProPetro by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,050,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,899,000 after acquiring an additional 157,969 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ProPetro by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,478,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,389,000 after acquiring an additional 668,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in ProPetro by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,566,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,674,000 after purchasing an additional 296,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,266,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $290,122.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PUMP opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

