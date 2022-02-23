ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Stock Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $71.60

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $71.60 and traded as low as $47.21. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $48.88, with a volume of 130,959,826 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average of $71.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $5,489,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

