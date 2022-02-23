ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.47 and last traded at $47.32. 4,089,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 74,007,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 23,962 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 99,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

