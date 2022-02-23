ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Up 6.1%

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.47 and last traded at $47.32. 4,089,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 74,007,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 23,962 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 99,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.