ProximaX (XPX) One Day Volume Hits $119,323.00

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. ProximaX has a market cap of $11.98 million and approximately $119,323.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProximaX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

