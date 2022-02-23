Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $4.05. 2,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 1,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Proximus from €18.00 ($20.45) to €19.00 ($21.59) in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Proximus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.0694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%.

Proximus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BGAOY)

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

