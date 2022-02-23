PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $39.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.45, but opened at $37.03. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. PTC Therapeutics shares last traded at $37.02, with a volume of 7,292 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PTCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $807,613.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $78,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,174 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.90.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

