Public Index Network Price Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $2.61 million and $305.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00044133 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.48 or 0.07001586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,874.20 or 0.99902139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00046828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00049634 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.