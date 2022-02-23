Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on PUBGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €58.00 ($65.91) to €70.50 ($80.11) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($73.86) to €70.00 ($79.55) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($77.27) to €63.00 ($71.59) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Publicis Groupe stock opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.