Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €145.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €145.00 ($164.77) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($139.77) price objective on Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($147.73) target price on Puma in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($152.27) price target on Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €115.78 ($131.57).

Shares of PUM stock opened at €88.64 ($100.73) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €97.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €102.33. Puma has a one year low of €80.32 ($91.27) and a one year high of €115.40 ($131.14). The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

