Pure Storage (PSTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Pure Storage to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect Pure Storage to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of PSTG opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.35. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSTG. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.