PutinCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,609.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $17,609.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 89% against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

