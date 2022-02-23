Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Lifted by Capital One Financial

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Compass Point raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 0.98. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $25.98.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

