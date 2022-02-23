Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Boosted by B. Riley

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Livent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. B. Riley also issued estimates for Livent’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Livent alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LTHM. Bank of America raised Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.62.

LTHM opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. Livent has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,305,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,696,000 after acquiring an additional 609,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,999,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,888,000 after acquiring an additional 131,031 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,657,000 after acquiring an additional 93,089 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 31.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,545,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,281,000 after acquiring an additional 611,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,486,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,631,000 after acquiring an additional 656,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.