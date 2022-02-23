Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.91 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.45.

NYSE:MAA opened at $205.81 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $131.45 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.27. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $101,059.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,884. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

