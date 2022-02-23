Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.61 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $249.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.06.

NYSE:AVB opened at $236.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.53. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $174.85 and a 52-week high of $257.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,927,000 after purchasing an additional 658,377 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $735,258,000 after purchasing an additional 127,822 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,916,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,573,000 after purchasing an additional 130,716 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,217,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,091,000 after purchasing an additional 182,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

