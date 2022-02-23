Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Reduced by Analyst

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cable One in a report issued on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $12.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $12.67. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,480.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q3 2022 earnings at $13.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $14.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $51.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,157.83.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,463.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,441.78 and a twelve month high of $2,136.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,601.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1,777.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 600.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 40.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

