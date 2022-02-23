Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Deere & Company Increased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deere & Company in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.90 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.81. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.40 EPS.

DE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.18.

Deere & Company stock opened at $353.78 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $368.61 and its 200 day moving average is $360.42. The firm has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

