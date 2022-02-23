Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) – KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

