Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Air Canada Issued By Cormark (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.07.

TSE:AC opened at C$25.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,504.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of C$9.11 billion and a PE ratio of -1.99. Air Canada has a one year low of C$19.31 and a one year high of C$31.00.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.