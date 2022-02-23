Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Equitable Group Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Equitable Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.33. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $88.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on EQB. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Equitable Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$102.69.

TSE EQB opened at C$76.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$71.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$103.07. Equitable Group has a one year low of C$60.06 and a one year high of C$84.78. The firm has a market cap of C$2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.85%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.64, for a total transaction of C$318,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,182,395.56.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

