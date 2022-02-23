Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Issued By Cormark

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equitable Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.40.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Equitable Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$88.50 target price on shares of Equitable Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$102.69.

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$76.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 9.20. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of C$60.06 and a twelve month high of C$84.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$71.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$103.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.85%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.64, for a total transaction of C$318,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,182,395.56.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

