Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Superior Plus Corp. Increased by Cormark (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Superior Plus in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SPB. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.83.

TSE SPB opened at C$11.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 10.74. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$10.85 and a 12 month high of C$16.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

