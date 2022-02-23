Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Raised by Analyst

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of UDR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for UDR’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. UDR has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average is $55.68.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in UDR by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in UDR by 271.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

