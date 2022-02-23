Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Trading Up 4.4%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF – Get Rating) was up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75.

Get Qantas Airways alerts:

Qantas Airways Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QUBSF)

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.