Quaker Chemical Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Quaker Chemical has raised its dividend by 10.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Quaker Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Quaker Chemical to earn $8.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Shares of KWR traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.07. 52,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,116. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.21. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $194.54 and a 52-week high of $300.13. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,036,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,022,000 after acquiring an additional 66,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,102,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.