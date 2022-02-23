Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Acquires $1,209,056.64 in Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 41,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,056.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 97,711 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $2,740,793.55.

On Friday, February 4th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 14,868 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $427,455.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 192,417 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,443.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 16,059 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $465,389.82.

On Monday, December 6th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 161,593 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.76 per share, with a total value of $5,293,786.68.

On Friday, December 3rd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 305,816 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $9,871,740.48.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 308,698 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,881,422.98.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 61.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.05.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

