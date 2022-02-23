Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta Buys 97,711 Shares

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 97,711 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $2,740,793.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 41,952 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $1,209,056.64.

On Friday, February 4th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 14,868 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $427,455.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 192,417 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,443.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 16,059 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $465,389.82.

On Monday, December 6th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 161,593 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.76 per share, with a total value of $5,293,786.68.

On Friday, December 3rd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 305,816 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $9,871,740.48.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 308,698 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,881,422.98.

Shares of XM stock opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.96. Qualtrics International Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

