QuarkChain (QKC) Market Cap Tops $86.71 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $86.71 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

