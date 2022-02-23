Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $139.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $160.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DGX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

DGX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.50. 8,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after purchasing an additional 806,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,558,000 after buying an additional 779,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,926,000 after buying an additional 596,838 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,374,000 after buying an additional 578,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after buying an additional 567,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

