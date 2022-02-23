Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.59

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and traded as high as $7.34. Quest Resource shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 37,510 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on QRHC shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quest Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $133.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59.

In related news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt bought 16,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $90,228.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 204,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,512 over the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRHC. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,301,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after acquiring an additional 355,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 733.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 355,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 313,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.