Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.80.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the third quarter valued at about $67,827,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 96.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 864,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,070,000 after acquiring an additional 423,990 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 16.7% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,827,000 after acquiring an additional 378,368 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,880,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,425,000 after acquiring an additional 236,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

QDEL stock remained flat at $$103.09 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 940,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,963. Quidel has a 52 week low of $88.37 and a 52 week high of $180.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.09 and a 200-day moving average of $129.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of -0.26.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Quidel will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

