Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QUISF shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.90 to C$2.60 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.30 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

OTCMKTS:QUISF traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $0.65. 10,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,087. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.64.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.