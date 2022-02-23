Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.30 to C$2.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.90 to C$2.60 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Quisitive Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.30.

QUISF traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.65. 10,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,087. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

