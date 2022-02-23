Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.85, but opened at $8.21. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Rackspace Technology shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 77,965 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,131,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,831,000 after acquiring an additional 391,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,471,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,369,000 after acquiring an additional 257,208 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,508,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,796,000 after acquiring an additional 593,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,276,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,669,000 after acquiring an additional 681,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

