Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 132,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.26% of Radian Group worth $10,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter worth about $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RDN. Bank of America cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $338.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

