RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,443 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of RadNet worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RadNet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,952,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,478,000 after buying an additional 61,023 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RadNet by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,186,000 after buying an additional 36,461 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in RadNet during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in RadNet by 23.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after buying an additional 97,821 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RadNet by 87.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after buying an additional 150,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

RadNet stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average is $28.79. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $38.84.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $276,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,090,700. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

