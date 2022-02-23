Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Radware worth $19,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Radware by 0.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,116,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,798,000 after purchasing an additional 35,151 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Radware by 2.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,567,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,290,000 after purchasing an additional 70,621 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Radware by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,252,000 after purchasing an additional 87,285 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Radware by 99.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 307,413 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Radware in the third quarter valued at about $17,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDWR. TheStreet cut shares of Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Radware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

RDWR stock opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 90.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00. Radware Ltd. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $42.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.93.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

